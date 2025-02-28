UP Schools, Banks, and Govt Offices Declare Holidays on These Days in March

Students in Uttar Pradesh can rejoice as the state will observe 4-day consecutive holidays for Holika Dahan, Holi. During this period, all schools, colleges, banks, and other government offices in the state will remain closed.

4-day consecutive School Holidays in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Uttar Pradesh government calendar, the official holidays are March 13 (Thursday) for Holika Dahan and March 14 (Friday) for Holi. This will be followed by the weekend on March 15th (Saturday), and March 16th (Sunday). It is important to note here that the holiday on March 15th Saturday, is dependent on individual government policies.

Schools, Colleges, and Government offices will remain closed on these days. A holiday will also be observed on Holika Dahan, the day before Holi. Banks will remain closed on these four days and their operations will resume on the 17th of March.

4-day holidays to be followed by another 3-day school and public holiday in UP

After these four consecutive holidays are done, there will be another 3-day consecutive holiday. March 29th and 30th are the weekends (Saturday and Sunday). But March 31st will be an official holiday because of Eid-Ul-Fitr.