Schools and Colleges Announce Holiday in Several Districts of Tamil Nadu Due to Heavy Rains on Nov 24

Continuous rainfall over the last two days has affected several districts in Tamil Nadu. With the Meteorological Department issuing an Orange Alert for heavy rain, district administrations have announced holidays for educational institutions today, Monday, November 24, 2025.

Holiday Announcements for November 24, 2025

Tenkasi district: Schools and colleges are closed today.

Schools and colleges are closed today. Tirunelveli district: Schools and colleges are closed today.

Schools and colleges are closed today. Thoothukudi district: Schools are closed today. Colleges will function as usual.

District collectors stated that the decision was taken to ensure the safety of students, as many areas continue to receive intense rainfall.

Northeast Monsoon Strengthens Across Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is experiencing a strong spell of the Northeast Monsoon. The first half of the month saw minimal rainfall, but the monsoon has intensified in the last two weeks. Multiple low-pressure systems forming over the Bay of Bengal have resulted in steady rain across many regions.

Interior and coastal districts, including Chennai, have received significant rainfall since day before yesterday. Tirunelveli and Tenkasi have recorded continuous heavy showers, prompting weather alerts and precautionary measures.

Increased Monitoring in Southern Districts

Heavy rainfall alerts are in place for Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi. Disaster management teams equipped with modern tools have been deployed to handle any emergency situations. Officials confirmed that the situation is being monitored closely and urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel.

Further Decisions Based on Weather

Authorities have informed that other districts may announce holidays depending on the weather conditions. District collectors will take decisions based on rainfall intensity and safety concerns.