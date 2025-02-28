School Holidays in Pune: March & April 2025 Full List & Details

Pune, 28th February 2025: Students in Pune are in for an extended break in March and April, thanks to a series of festivals and scheduled school holidays. With multiple public holidays lined up, parents are encouraged to plan family vacations in advance, making the most of these opportunities for travel and relaxation.

March Brings Multiple Holidays

The month of March is packed with significant holidays, providing students with ample time off. The break begins with Holi on 13th March, followed by Dhuli Vandana on 14th March. Additionally, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti falls on 17th March, as per the Marathi calendar. Toward the end of the month, back-to-back holidays for Gudi Padwa (30th March) and Ramadan Eid (31st March) will further extend the break. With many schools also observing Saturday holidays, long weekends will be common throughout the month.

April Extends the Festive Break

The holiday streak continues into April, offering more days off for students before the start of the new academic session. Ram Navami on 6th April, Mahavir Jayanti on 10th April, and Good Friday on 18th April contribute to the extended time off. When combined with regular Sunday breaks, these holidays create the perfect window for students to unwind before the academic year resumes.

With so many holidays ahead, families in Pune have the ideal opportunity to plan vacations, visit relatives, or simply enjoy quality time at home. Whether traveling or relaxing, this extended break promises to be a refreshing pause before students get back to their studies.