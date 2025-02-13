School Holiday in West Bengal: Schools Remain Closed Today, February 13, for Shab-e-Barat

In West Bengal, today, February 13, 2025, has been declared a school holiday in celebration of Shab-e-Barat. Initially, February 14 was noted as a holiday for the occasion, but after confirming the date, both February 13 and 14 were officially designated as holidays for the festival. This marks a special day for all government offices, schools, and institutions across the state.

Shab-e-Barat is celebrated on the 15th night of the Islamic month of Sha’ban and is a night dedicated to seeking forgiveness and mercy. It is an important occasion for Muslims to pray, reflect on their actions, and ask for blessings. As part of the celebrations, many will spend the night at mosques and homes praying for the well-being of their families and loved ones.

Moreover, February 14 is also a holiday in West Bengal for the birth anniversary of Thakur Panchanan Barma, the revered figure in Bengali history. With February 15 and 16 being a weekend, government employees in West Bengal will enjoy an extended four-day break. Schools and institutions in the state will remain closed today and tomorrow in observance of both Shab-e-Barat and Panchanan Barma Jayanti.