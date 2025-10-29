Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Down by ₹31,000 – Big Savings on Flipkart Sale

If you thought the festive season deals were over, think again! The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, one of the most powerful Android flagships of 2025, is now available at an unbelievable discount on Flipkart. Originally priced at ₹1,29,999, the smartphone can now be yours for under ₹99,000, making it one of the biggest flagship deals of the year. Here’s a breakdown of the offer and why it’s worth checking out.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Drop on Flipkart

Flipkart is currently selling the Galaxy S25 Ultra at ₹1,02,699, a direct discount of over ₹27,300 from its launch price. But that’s not all — customers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can avail an additional ₹4,000 instant discount, bringing the effective price down to ₹98,699.

That means you save a total of ₹31,300 on this flagship smartphone.

Additionally, Flipkart’s exchange offer makes the deal even sweeter — users can get up to ₹60,200 off by trading in their old smartphones. The final exchange value depends on the brand, model, and condition of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Ultra packs top-tier hardware and AI-powered software enhancements that make it one of the best-performing Android phones of 2025.

Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

RAM & Storage: Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage

Battery: 5000mAh with 45W fast charging support

Software: One UI 8 based on Android 16, optimized with AI features

Camera Setup

Photography lovers will find plenty to love with its quad rear camera system, featuring:

200MP primary sensor

50MP ultra-wide lens

50MP periscope lens

10MP telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom)

On the front, there’s a 12MP selfie camera for high-quality selfies and crystal-clear video calls.

Colour Options

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in several premium finishes:

Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Black, Titanium White Silver, Titanium Gray, Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Pink Gold.

Verdict

With its massive price drop, powerful specs, and flagship camera system, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now one of the most attractive flagship deals on Flipkart. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, this might just be the perfect time.