Sakshi Cartoon: Congress Questions Adani’s Alleged China Link

Apr 11, 2023, 15:59 IST
Hyderabad: Today’s Sakshi cartoon has attempted to explain its take on the alleged Adani’s China link. Citing a June 2022 news report on denial of security clearance to a APM Terminals Management and Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines after it emerged that Wan Hai has links with a Chinese firm, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned why the Centre was making an exception for Adani Group which has alleged links with a Chinese national Chang Chung-Ling. He also said Chang’s son owns PMC projects which has worked on several infrastructure projects for the Adani Group.

Telugu text translation: Adani has links with China, Says Congress
 


