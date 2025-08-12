Royal Enfield Hunter 350 New Variant Launched: Price, Color, and Other Details!

Royal Enfield has introduced a new Graphite Grey color option for the 2025 Hunter 350. The new color scheme costs Rs. 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the addition of this new colorway, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 now comes in seven paint choices. The Graphite Grey shade is now available in the mid variation, which was previously only offered in the Rio White and Dapper Grey colorways. This new tint gives the Hunter 350 a feeling of subtle elegance, while the neon yellow highlights lend excitement to the style.

The 2025 Hunter 350 is powered by a 349cc, air-cooled J-series engine that produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm peak torque. The long-stroke motor is connected to a five-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Royal Enfield recently redesigned the Hunter 350 with significant functional and mechanical improvements. These include a redesigned rear suspension for a smoother ride, higher ground clearance, and better sitting comfort. The bike also includes an LED headlamp, a tripper GPS pod, and a USB Type-C charging outlet.