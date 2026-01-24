Republic Day Weekend Holidays Drive Tourist Rush Across Telugu States and Karnataka

The combination of weekend holidays and the government holiday for Republic Day on January 26 has sparked a surge in travel across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with families seizing the opportunity to plan short vacations.

After returning from their hometown visits during the Sankranti festival, many families chose to extend their holiday mood by taking advantage of the three-day break from January 24 to 26. This led to a significant increase in tourist movement, particularly towards beach destinations, pilgrimage centres, and popular leisure spots.

According to travel operators, coastal locations in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka emerged as top choices. Popular beaches such as Visakhapatnam and nearby coastal areas, Suryalanka beach in Bapatla, and Vodarevu beach, popularly known as Chirala beach in Guntur district, witnessed a heavy influx of visitors. Many families preferred road trips, while others opted for trains and bus services, depending on convenience.

“To make the most of the long weekend, we decided to drive down to Chirala beach with our family,” said Dr K Satish from Khammam, adding that the holiday break offered the perfect chance for a short getaway.

Several travellers also headed towards Karnataka’s scenic coastal towns, including Gokarna, Murudeshwar, and Udupi, which remain popular for their serene beaches and religious significance.

Within Telangana, families flocked to reservoirs, hill stations, farmhouses, and spiritual destinations. Key spots included Kondapochamma Sagar and Ranganayaka Sagar reservoirs in Medak district, Ananthagiri hills in Vikarabad, and the renowned Yadagirigutta temple in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

Religious gatherings also attracted large crowds. Many families travelled early to Medaram in Mulugu district, ahead of the Sammakka-Saralamma Jathara scheduled to begin on January 28, to avoid peak congestion. The ongoing Komuravelli Mallanna Jathara in Siddipet continued to draw thousands of devotees, particularly from Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

“Every year, our family makes it a point to attend the Komuravelli Mallanna festival, and we continued the tradition this year as well,” said K Akash Yadav, a businessman from Langer Houz.

Meanwhile, groups of friends and professionals also made travel plans. A team led by a paediatrician from West Marredpally chose to spend Sunday and Monday at a farmhouse in Siddipet, turning the holiday into a relaxing social retreat.

The long weekend has thus transformed into a vibrant travel season, bringing life to tourist hotspots and offering families a refreshing break from daily routines.

Also read: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Gets Telangana High Court Notice Over ₹42 Crore Ticket Price Hike