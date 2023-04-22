NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow at Tughlaq Lane in Lutyens' Delhi on Saturday, and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence. The Congress party meanwhile stated that though the government may "evict" Gandhi from a house, he occupies a place in the hearts and homes of crores of Indians. The party also launched a "MeraGharAapkaGhar" campaign on social media with party leaders offering their homes to Gandhi.

Saturday morning, Gandhi moved out all his belongings from his 12, Tughlaq Lane residence where he had been staying for almost two decades. Sonia Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were with him at the bungalow in the morning while he handed over keys of the vacated house to officials of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), sources said.

It may be recollected that the Lok Sabha Secretariat had issued a notice to him to vacate the bungalow by April 22, following his disqualification from Lok Sabha.

The Congress said on its official Twitter handle that "this country is the home of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul who resides in the hearts of people." "Rahul whose relation with the public is unbreakable. Some see in him their son, some brother, some their leader... Rahul belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Rahul. This is the reason why today the country is saying- Rahul ji, my house-your house," the Congress said, using the hashtag "#MeraGharAapkaGhar".However, the former Wayanad MP chose his mother's Sonai Gandhiresidence and he told the media that he would stay at 10, Janpath for some time and continue to raise issues

