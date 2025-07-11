Radhika Yadav Murder: Father Earned ₹15 Lakh From Rents, Yet Killed Daughter Over Mockery?

The brutal murder of 25-year-old Radhika Yadav by her father, Deepak Yadav, has left the nation stunned and deeply shaken. The incident occurred on Thursday in an upscale locality of Gurugram. Since then, Deepak Yadav has been arrested.

While police have launched an investigation, the motive behind the shocking crime remains unclear.

Radhika Yadav, a State-level tennis player, also ran her own tennis academy. In his confession to police, Deepak Yadav reportedly said that neighbours and relatives mocked him for living off his daughter’s income. He claimed that he was disturbed by these taunts and had asked Radhika to shut down her academy. Investigators suspect that an argument over the academy may have led to the fatal shooting.

However, in stark contrast to this claim, it has emerged that Deepak Yadav owns multiple properties in Gurugram and earns nearly ₹15 lakh from rental income.

It has also come to light that Deepak Yadav was unhappy with Radhika for featuring in a music video. Police are yet to confirm if this triggered Deepak Yadav to murder his daughter.

Police have also noted discrepancies in the statements made by Radhika’s mother, Manju Yadav, and her uncle, Kuldeep Yadav.

Manju told police she was on the ground floor when Deepak shot Radhika on the first floor. In contrast, Kuldeep stated that Manju, Deepak, and Radhika were all on the first floor at the time of the incident, and that their son Dheeraj was not at home.

Manju claimed she heard what sounded like a pressure cooker blast from upstairs, prompting her to rush up, only to discover the tragedy.

Kuldeep, who also rushed upstairs after hearing the loud sound around 10:30 a.m., said he found Radhika lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen. He reported that Deepak’s licensed .32 bore revolver was left in the drawing room.

Kuldeep and his son Piyush immediately took Radhika to Asia Maringo Hospital in Sector 56, where she was declared brought dead.

Police have recorded all statements in the FIR and are investigating all possible angles. They are also looking into the role and presence of Radhika’s mother at the time of the incident.