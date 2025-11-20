Punjab Urged to Announce November 25 as Holiday Honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, President of the National Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Force, Chandigarh, has formally urged the Hon’ble Governor of Punjab & Administrator of Chandigarh to declare 25th November as a public holiday to mark the 350th Shaheedi Divas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, fondly remembered as Hind Ki Chadar.

In his appeal, Panchhi highlighted that November 25 stands as a day of profound historical and spiritual significance. He said Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji made the supreme sacrifice to uphold religious freedom, human rights, and justice, setting an eternal example of courage and righteousness. Panchhi noted that the Guru’s martyrdom continues to inspire millions and remains a guiding light for the nation.

He further stated that declaring the day a public holiday would allow citizens across Punjab and Chandigarh to pay homage, reflect on Guru Sahib’s timeless teachings, and participate in various commemorative events. Panchhi emphasized that such official recognition would not only honour the Ninth Guru’s legacy but also motivate the younger generation to stand for unity, righteousness, and protection of the oppressed.

Panchhi urged authorities to acknowledge the historical importance of the 350th anniversary and grant the day its rightful place in the region’s public calendar.