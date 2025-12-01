Puducherry Schools Holiday, December 1 Holiday in Tamil Nadu?

Several parts of South India are currently experiencing adverse weather conditions due to the influence of an active weather system over the Bay of Bengal. Continuous rainfall and forecasts of heavy showers have raised concerns about safety, especially for students traveling to and from schools.

At present, schools in Puducherry have already declared a holiday as a precautionary measure due to ongoing rain and weather warnings. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of students and staff in view of waterlogging and the possibility of further rainfall.

December 2 School Holidays: What to Expect

For Tuesday, December 2, there is no official announcement yet regarding a school holiday in Tamil Nadu or neighboring regions. However, authorities are closely monitoring the situation. If heavy rains continue or intensify, district administrations may announce school holidays on December 2 in affected areas.

In previous instances, schools and colleges have been closed when rainfall becomes severe or when weather alerts are upgraded. A similar decision may be taken again if conditions do not improve.

Advice to Parents and Students

Parents and students are advised to:

Stay alert for local government and district collector announcements

Check official school messages before leaving home

Avoid travel in waterlogged or flood-prone areas

Until a clear update is issued, schools may remain open, but the possibility of December 2 school holidays remains high if rain continues. Regular weather updates and official notifications should be followed for accurate information.

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