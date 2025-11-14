Public Holiday Demand on Nov 24 in Chandigarh for Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Sacrifice Day Intensifies

The Union Territory of Chandigarh is witnessing growing demands for the declaration of a public holiday on the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day. Members of the Sikh community have urged the Chandigarh Administration to take immediate action to officially recognize this sacred day as a public holiday.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Charanjit Singh Villi emphasized that Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s supreme sacrifice for religious freedom and the protection of human rights stands as an eternal symbol of courage, righteousness, and compassion. He said that this day carries immense spiritual and historical significance for the people of Chandigarh and the entire nation, and thus deserves the status of a public holiday.

According to Villi, a formal letter has already been submitted to the Administrator of Chandigarh, urging the administration to convert the existing restricted holiday into a gazetted public holiday. The request aims to ensure that the day is observed with full official recognition and respect.

Villi further added that declaring Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day as a public holiday would be a true tribute to the Guru’s legacy. “This holiday will allow citizens of all communities to come together in remembrance, prayer, and service, honoring the message of unity and sacrifice that Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji stood for,” he said.

The demand for a public holiday in Chandigarh on this occasion has received widespread support from various community groups and religious leaders, who believe it will uphold the spirit of secularism and respect for all faiths.

If accepted, this public holiday will serve as a reminder of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s unparalleled contribution to India’s history and humanity’s moral conscience.