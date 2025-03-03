Post-Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj Looks Deserted and Depleted: Photos

The entire city of Prayagraj feels deserted after the Maha Kumbh Mela with a cleanliness drive underway. It is being reported that more than 60 crore people visited Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj over 45 days to witness the once-in-a-lifetime event, that is held once every 144 years.

Photos of empty grounds where workers were dismantling tents, and clearing the streets and ghasts are a stark contrast to how the city looked a few days ago. The government announced a 15-day cleanliness drive in an attempt to clear the grounds, streets, and all the permanent and temporary structures that were built.

More than 15,000 sanitation workers and 2,000 Ganga Sewa Doots played a crucial role in maintaining hygiene and cleanliness throughout the mega devotional event. The waste that will be collected with the help of "Swachchata Mitras" and Sewa doots will be sent to Naini's Baswar plant for recycling purposes.

UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for efforts to maintain the city of Prayagraj clean and green even after the current cleanliness drive is done. This is to ensure that pilgrims visiting the place after the Maha Kumbh experience a clean and sacred environment.