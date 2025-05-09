Police Leaves Cancelled in Border States: India-Pakistan Border Tensions

The Punjab and Rajasthan states along the international border with Pakistan have been placed on alert following an increase in tensions between India and Pakistan. Punjab is bordered by Pakistan for 532 kilometers, and Rajasthan is bordered for 1,070 kilometers.

To maintain the security and safety of citizens, various steps have been taken. Police leaves have been suspended, and schools in border districts have been shut down until further notice. In Amritsar, a task force has been established to check black marketing of essential commodities.

Border Districts on High Alert

Six border districts in Punjab, viz. Firozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran have been placed on high alert. In Gurdaspur, a black out has been enforced from 9 pm on May 8 till further notice. Police patrols and rapid response teams have been posted to secure public safety.

Paramilitary Forces on Alert

The paramilitary troops have also been alerted and their leaves have been withdrawn. Retreat ceremony at three border check points in Punjab has been suspended by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Gujarat Coast on High Alert

The Gujarat coast has also been placed on high alert, and police personnel have been stationed along the coast. Police leave has also been withdrawn, and tight security arrangements are in place to avoid any untoward occurrences.

Essential Commodities

There are essential commodities in the markets despite the tensions. People have, however, been cautioned against indulging in panic buying and reporting any suspicious activity to the authorities.

The government has implemented these measures to guarantee the safety and security of citizens in the border states. The situation is being monitored closely, and further instructions will be given as and when necessary.

