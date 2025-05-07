Pakistani News Anchor Cries Live on TV After Operation Sindoor: Watch video!

In a bold initiative, the Indian Army has launched Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory attack against terror camps in Pakistan. The operation, executed together by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, targeted 9 terror camps in Pakistan and reduced them to rubble within just 23 minutes. Reports state that more than 80 terrorists were eliminated in the attack.

The operation is a reaction to the recent Pahalgam attack, which killed some innocent civilians. The attack was condemned across the board, and India has indicated that it will not accept terrorism in any shape or form.

An emotional outburst by a Pakistani news anchor over the operation has gone viral, with the anchor crying live on television. The reaction of the anchor is in contrast to their silence when the Pahalgam attack occurred, and their previous accusations against India.

The Indian government's move to act firmly against terrorism has given a clear message to the elements that nurture terrorists. Operation Sindoor is a reflection of India's resolve to root out terrorism and provide peace and security in the region.

The operation has been highly commended, and it is yet to be known how Pakistan will retaliate against the strike. One thing is for sure, though: India will not be afraid to act against terrorism, and the culprits of the Pahalgam attack will be brought to book.

A Pakistani News Anchor Started Crying on Live TV after India's 🇮🇳 Operation Sindhoor against Pakistan 🇵🇰 ~ What's your take on this 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BhJFkvih2C — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) May 7, 2025

