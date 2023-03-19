New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju drew flak from several Opposition leaders over his remark about ‘some judges’ being ‘part of the anti-India gang’ at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, the Law Minister had said there are few retired ‘activist’ judges who were activists and part of an anti-India gang, which was trying to turn the judiciary against the government.

“There may be three or four retired judges who are activists and part of the anti-India gang. These people are trying to make the Indian judiciary play the role of an opposition party,” Rijiju said.

The Opposition leaders have taken umbrage at this remark and demanded Rijiju’s apology for calling some of the retired judges ‘anti-India’.

“Now for him to say that judges are anti-India, it is very shameful. Kiren Rijiju should apologize to the whole country that he is calling the Supreme Court judges anti-India,” AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut said an attempt is being made to pressure the judiciary and threaten judges.

“Our judiciary is being threatened, if country’s Law Minister says "if you don’t do what we say, we will see to it” What does this mean? Justice Chandrachud says that there’s no pressure on judiciary, but there is pressure,”

