Operation Sindoor Is a Lesson Pakistan Won’t Forget: Indian Army Releases New Video

In a special video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Army’s Western Command showcased military firing and shelling on Pakistani territory as part of the strikes launched on May 7 under Operation Sindoor. The video was captioned: Planned, trained & executed. Justice served.

In the video, a soldier is heard saying, “This (Operation Sindoor) started with the Pahalgam attack. It is not anger but a resolve to teach a lesson that will be remembered in the future. It is justice, not revenge.” He added, "Operation Sindoor is a lesson Pakistan will not forget."

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that 100 terrorists were killed in the precision strikes. Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar also confirmed that 10 members of his family and four close aides were killed in the attack on the terrorist outfit’s headquarters in Bahawalpur.

However, Pakistan accused India of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. In response, they launched attacks on both civilian and military infrastructure in India, which were successfully thwarted.

Following a ceasefire agreement on May 10, India has maintained that all trade with Pakistan and the Indus Waters Treaty remain suspended.

Regarding reports that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was ending due to the absence of talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) on Sunday, the Defence Ministry issued a clarification stating that the ceasefire remains in force, as no expiry date was attached to it.