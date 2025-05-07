Operation Sindoor: 14 Family Members of JeM Chief Masood Azhar Killed in Bahawalpur Airstrike

As many as 14 family members of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar were reportedly killed in the airstrikes launched by India in Bahawalpur, News18 reported.

According to sources, Azhar’s sister and brother-in-law were among those killed in the retaliatory strikes.

The terrorist also issued a statement confirming the deaths of 14 of his family members, including his niece and nephew.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, India launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6 and 7, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The tri-services of the Indian Armed Forces participated in the operation and destroyed ‘Markaz Subhan Allah’, the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters and training facility in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) designated Masood Azhar a global terrorist in May 2019, while India labelled him a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Septemberof the same year.

Azhar has been linked to several major terror attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2019 Pulwama bombing, the 2001 assault on the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, and the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack.

Notably, India had arrested Azhar in 1994, but he was released in 1999 in exchange for hostages following the Kandahar hijacking.