Online Gaming, Gambling, Betting and Lottery - New Law Soon!

If there’s one thing that has gone rampant with the advent of the internet, it’s online betting and gambling. As access to smartphones and high-speed internet has become easier in India, there have been numerous betting apps that tempt young minds to earn quick money through online betting.

The endorsements for some of these companies have also come from celebrities, making it much more tempting for the youth to gamble online. With several incidents of people losing their lives making the headlines in recent years, calls have arisen to keep a check on online betting.

Finally, the central government has decided to monitor these sites more strictly now than ever as reports hint at a new law that might be introduced to regulate betting in India.

According to News18, the online gambling issue was one of the topics discussed at a recent Home Ministry Meeting by top officials. The meeting was attended by various officials, including the ones from the Intelligence Bureau.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) will prepare a report based on the discussions that happened in the meeting over the need for a new law on online betting. A final decision will be made once the report is submitted.

The Information Technology Rules, 2021, framed under the IT Act 2000, impose obligations on intermediaries which include these online gaming platforms. If they fail to observe due diligence, they lose their exemption for liability for third-party content.

Multiple big players in the online betting space are already under the scanner of various central agencies for duping Indians, according to a top government official. The celebrities who promote these apps might also be questioned.

For a long time, online gaming and betting apps have been accused of manipulating outcomes for their users. There is no grievance redressal mechanism and the money is transferred through payment gateways in small sums. There is also no data and IPR protection for players. Online betting apps also run the risk of hacking as personal information revealed through chats and forums exposes the users.

