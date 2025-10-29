October 31 Bank Holiday for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary

With the year coming to an end, bank holidays are a significant issue for those who have to depend on bank services. October is looking like one of the months that have multiple bank holidays because of different festivals. November will have its own bank holidays too, and it is necessary to prepare in advance.

October 31 Bank Holiday

The month of October ends with a bank holiday on October 31, but the closure is restricted to particular states. Banks in Gujarat will remain closed on October 31 as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday, a state holiday, is celebrated in the state. The day is also observed as National Unity Day in honor of the leader who was instrumental in unifying India's princely states.

Bank Holidays in November 2025

There are multiple bank holidays in November in different states of India. Some of the prominent holidays are:

November 1: Karnataka Rajyotsav and Igas-Bagwal Festival

Banks in Karnataka will remain closed on November 1 to mark the Karnataka Rajyotsav. Banks in Uttarakhand will also celebrate the Igas-Bagwal festival, which falls 11 days after Diwali.

November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima

Banks in various states will be shut on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, and Raas Purnima. Large cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bhopal, Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, and Hyderabad will have this holiday.

November 7: Wangala Festival in Meghalaya

The Wangala Festival is an important harvest festival in Meghalaya, and Shillong banks will remain shut on November 7.

November 8: Kanakadasa Jayanti in Karnataka

Karnataka banks will remain shut on November 8 to mark Kanakadasa Jayanti, the great saint and poet.

November 11: Lhabab Duchen in Sikkim

Sikkim will celebrate the Lhabab Duchen festival on November 11, and the state banks will remain shut.

Plan Ahead

It's crucial to plan your banking activities according to the holiday schedule to avoid any inconvenience. Make sure to check the specific holiday list for your state and city to ensure that your banking needs are met.

Also read: October 29 School Holiday in Telangana due to Cyclone Montha!