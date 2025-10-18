October 20, 2025 Bank Holiday: Banks to Remain Closed for Diwali Across India

As the festival of Diwali approaches, banks across India are gearing up for a nationwide holiday. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, Monday, October 20, 2025, will be observed as a bank holiday in most parts of the country on the occasion of Diwali (Deepavali) — one of India’s most celebrated festivals.

Bank Holiday on October 20, 2025

Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, is of great cultural and religious importance. To celebrate this propitious moment, banks in leading states and union territories will be closed on Monday, October 20, so that employees and customers can enjoy the festival with their kin.

Public sector banks and private sector banks, including RBI, SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank, and others, will be closed during the holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Regional Differences in Diwali Bank Holidays

Most states will close the bank holiday on October 20, but some places may have a different schedule based on local practices and the lunar calendar.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan – Banks will be closed on October 20 for Diwali.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala – Banks might have varying holidays as they might celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi or Bali Padyami.

West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam – Banks will be closed for the Kali Puja holiday as it falls on the same day as Diwali.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh – Banks will remain closed on the festival day, October 20, and can also have limited operations during the festive weekend.

Customers are suggested to make any required financial transactions, cheque deposit, or branch banking work prior to the holiday to avoid any inconvenience.

Digital and Online Banking Services

Though physical branches won't function, digital banking, ATMs, UPI payment, net banking, and mobile banking services will be in action as usual. Fund transfers, bill payments, and other banking services are available to customers through online channels during the Diwali festival.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October 2025

October 2025 is a very busy month for festival holidays with numerous bank closures throughout the nation.

Here's a brief preview of the rest of the holidays this month:

October 18, 2025 (Saturday) – Dhanteras (regional holiday in some states)

October 19, 2025 (Sunday) – Weekend holiday

October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Diwali (nationwide bank holiday)

October 21, 2025 (Tuesday) – Govardhan Puja (holiday in some states)

October 23, 2025 (Thursday) – Bhai Dooj (regional holiday)

Since Diwali will take place on a Monday, customers and employees can celebrate an extended festive weekend, resulting in a three-day long weekend for most areas.

Conclusion

Banks in India will be closed on Monday, October 20, 2025, on the occasion of Diwali, providing customers and staff with a much-deserved festive break. While offline banking activities will be suspended for the day, digital banking sites will operate as usual.

As the nation is lighting Diwali with lights, prayers, and family, this festival gives each one of us an opportunity to relax, share happiness, and usher prosperity into their lives.