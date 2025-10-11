Is October 13 a Stock Market Holiday? Check NSE and BSE Closures This Month

Indian stock markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain open on Monday, October 13, 2025. There is no public holiday on this day, and trading in equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments will continue as usual. Investors can expect normal market activity, with currency and interest rate derivatives also trading as per schedule.

October 2025 features several market holidays alongside regular weekends. Key holidays include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra on October 2, Diwali Laxmi Pujan on October 21 (with a special Muhurat Trading session), and Diwali Balipratipada on October 22. These breaks provide brief pauses in trading but also allow investors to plan strategies around festive periods.

The highlight of October is the Diwali Muhurat Trading session on October 21, from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM. This symbolic session marks the beginning of the new Hindu Samvat year and is considered auspicious for new investments. Traders perform Lakshmi Puja during this period, blending tradition with financial optimism.

With no holiday on October 13, markets are expected to witness active trading. Investors can focus on corporate earnings, global trends, and RBI cues, making it an important day to strategize and participate in the market ahead of the festive season.