NRI Anil Kumar Bolla Wins Rs 240 Crore in UAE Lottery by Picking Mother’s Birthday

In a historic win, a 29-year-old Indian man living in Abu Dhabi, Anilkumar Bolla, has become the first-ever winner of the UAE Lottery’s Dh100 million (over ₹240 crore) jackpot. The life-changing prize came through the 23rd Lucky Day Draw held on October 18.

The UAE Lottery announced the massive win on X (formerly Twitter) with a video captioned, “From anticipation to celebration, this is the reveal that changed everything! Anilkumar Bolla takes home AED 100 Million! A Lucky Day we’ll never forget.”

In the shared clip, Anilkumar is seen celebrating his victory amid a shower of golden confetti as he receives the ceremonial cheque. Reflecting on his lucky pick, he said, “I haven’t done any magic or something, I just chose the Easy Pick. The last number is very special — it’s my mum’s birthday.”

Recalling the moment he realized he had won, Anilkumar added, “I was in shock. I was sitting on the sofa, and I just felt that, yes, I won it.”

Despite his newfound fortune, the Indian expat plans to use the money wisely. “I was thinking about how to invest and spend it in the right way. Now that I have money, I want to work on my thoughts in the right direction and do something big,” he said.

While he dreams of buying a supercar and celebrating at a luxurious seven-star resort, his greatest wish is to be with his loved ones. “I just want to bring my family to the UAE and enjoy my whole life staying with them,” he shared.

Anilkumar also revealed that he intends to donate a portion of his winnings and offered a message of hope to other lottery participants: “I believe everything happens for a reason. I suggest everyone keep playing — one day, luck will come to you.”

He concluded by thanking the UAE Lottery for giving him a “very big opportunity” and expressed his hope that it continues to bring happiness to others.

Interestingly, this remarkable win follows another lucky streak for Indian expats. In September, Sandeep Kumar Prasad, a 30-year-old technician from Uttar Pradesh working at Dubai Drydocks, won Dh15 million (approx ₹35 crore) in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Series 278 draw.