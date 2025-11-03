November 5 School Holiday: Are Schools Closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti in Your State? Find Out Here

As the festive mood of October fades after Chhath Puja, the month of November 2025 still brings several school holidays across India. From religious celebrations to state foundation days, students can look forward to a few well-timed breaks. Here’s the full list of major school holidays observed across different states this November.

Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 5, 2025

The month begins with the celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Utsav or Guru Purab, which honours the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

The day is marked by kirtans, community meals (langars), and colourful processions at Gurudwaras nationwide.

Schools in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh will remain closed on Wednesday, November 5, in observance of the festival.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day – November 9, 2025

Uttarakhand Foundation Day commemorates the creation of the state in 2000, after it was separated from Uttar Pradesh.

Every year on November 9, the people of Uttarakhand celebrate their state’s heritage through cultural events and ceremonies.

All educational institutions in the state will stay closed on this day to mark the occasion.

Children’s Day – November 14, 2025

Children’s Day is celebrated across India on November 14, the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister.

The day is dedicated to the nation’s children, highlighting their rights, well-being, and happiness.

Schools usually organise fun activities, performances, and games for students — and in 2025, since it falls on a Friday, most schools will have a holiday.

Jharkhand Foundation Day – November 15, 2025

The very next day, Jharkhand celebrates its Foundation Day on November 15, marking its formation in the year 2000.

The state observes the occasion with official functions, parades, and cultural programmes showcasing its tribal traditions and history.

Schools and government offices in Jharkhand will remain closed for the celebration.

Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji – November 24, 2025

Shaheedi Diwas, observed on November 24, pays homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life for the protection of faith and freedom.

The day holds deep significance for Sikh communities, and schools in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi are likely to declare a holiday to honour his sacrifice.

Other Regional Holidays in November 2025

Besides these major observances, several states may have additional regional holidays depending on local traditions and religious events.

Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools or state education departments for updated regional holiday lists.

Quick Recap of Key Holidays in November 2025

November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 9: Uttarakhand Foundation Day

November 14: Children’s Day

November 15: Jharkhand Foundation Day

November 24: Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

Conclusion

With a blend of religious festivals, state celebrations, and national observances, November 2025 offers students across India a refreshing pause before the winter term begins. Keep an eye on local school announcements for any state-specific holiday additions.