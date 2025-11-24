November 25 Bank Holiday or not for Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Martyrdom Day?

Several states in India will observe a bank holiday on November 25, 2025, due to the Martyrdom Day of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji and other regional holidays. The states where banks will be closed include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, among others.

According to state government notifications, banks, government offices, and schools in these states will remain shut on November 25. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly and utilize digital services, which will continue to operate normally.

In states where this holiday is not observed, banks will be open for business as usual. Some of these states include Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu.

Here's a state-wise bank holiday status for November 25, 2025:

Uttar Pradesh: Bank holiday (Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Martyrdom Day)

Punjab: Bank holiday

Rajasthan: Bank holiday

Karnataka: Banks open

Maharashtra: Banks open

Delhi: Banks open

West Bengal: Banks open

Bihar: Banks open

Tamil Nadu: Banks open

Customers can use digital banking services and ATMs, which will operate normally even if a branch is closed. It's recommended to plan ahead and visit a branch on another operational day if needed.

Please note that this information is based on the latest available data as of November 2025 and is subject to change by state government notifications. It's always best to verify with your local bank branch or official sources before planning banking activities.

Also read: November 24 Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Districts Shut Due to Heavy Rains!