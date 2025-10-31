November 2025 Stock Market Holidays: NSE, BSE to Remain Closed for 11 Days

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for a total of 11 days in November 2025, including 10 weekend holidays and one trading holiday on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

According to the NSE holiday calendar, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, will be a trading holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. On this day, trading across all segments — including equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR) — will remain suspended.

Remaining Stock Market Holidays in 2025

As per the official NSE calendar, there are a total of 14 trading holidays in 2025. The remaining ones for this year are:

November 5, 2025 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25, 2025 – Christmas

Regular Stock Market Timings

Trading on the Indian stock markets is held Monday through Friday, except for weekends and pre-declared exchange holidays. The regular market schedule is as follows:

A) Pre-open Session

Order Entry & Modification Opens: 9:00 a.m.

Closes: 9:08 a.m. (with random closure during the last minute)

Pre-open order matching starts immediately after closure.

B) Regular Trading Session

Opens: 9:15 a.m.

Closes: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Session

Held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: 8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Afternoon Window: 2:05 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.

Important Note

The exchanges reserve the right to alter trading hours or holiday schedules as required. Markets may be closed on additional days or opened on pre-declared holidays if deemed necessary.

Stay tuned for further updates on NSE and BSE trading schedules and any special sessions announced later in the year.