November 2025 Holidays: Bank, School, and Government Office Closures

If you have pending work in banks, schools, or government offices this week, it’s important to take note of the upcoming holidays. After the festive season in October, the month of November will also see several key public holidays across India due to major religious and historical occasions.

Two of the most significant holidays this month will be observed on November 5 and November 24, when banks, schools, and government institutions in several states will remain closed.

On November 5 (Wednesday), the nation will celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The day also coincides with Kartik Purnima, making it a major public holiday in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and other states.

As per the holiday schedule released by bank unions, all nationalized and private banks will also remain closed on this day.

Bank operations, both public and private, are likely to be affected due to the nationwide observance. District administrations have already begun preparations for Kartik Purnima celebrations, including cleaning and security arrangements at major ghats.

The second major holiday falls on November 24 (Monday), observed as Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Divas, the martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Government offices, schools, and educational institutions will remain closed on this day as a mark of respect.