November 20 School Holiday Declared in These States?

As parents prepare for the new week, school schedules for tomorrow remain mixed across India. Different states are taking decisions based on weather conditions, rainfall alerts and air quality updates, leading to varying announcements for students.

In Tamil Nadu, heavy rain alerts continue in several districts. Local authorities are monitoring conditions closely and may declare holidays in affected areas depending on overnight rainfall. District collectors are expected to issue the final decision early in the morning, so parents are advised to keep an eye on local announcements.

In Delhi NCR, schools are expected to remain open. Air quality remains a concern, but there are no fresh closure orders for Monday. Some schools, especially for younger classes, may continue with partial or hybrid arrangements, but general functioning is likely to stay normal.

In states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Karnataka, the weather remains stable and no new alerts have been issued. Schools in these regions are expected to operate on regular schedules unless local administrations decide otherwise.

With conditions changing region by region, parents are encouraged to verify the status of their child’s school directly through official school WhatsApp groups, websites or district administration notices.

The overall picture is a state wise mix. Some regions may see rain related closures while many others are set for normal classes tomorrow.