Noida Daycare Horror: CCTV Captures Attendant Beating, Throwing, and Biting 15-Month-Old

A chilling video of a daycare attendant assaulting a 15-month-old baby girl has surfaced on social media, sparking outrage and a debate over the safety and regulation of such institutions.

The incident took place at a daycare centre in the Paras Tierea residential complex in Noida’s Sector 137. In the deeply disturbing footage, a woman is seen hitting the infant on the face, intentionally dropping her to the ground, and even slamming her head against a wall.

The infant’s mother noticed her daughter was unusually distressed when she picked her up from the centre. At home, she discovered bite marks on the child’s thighs. Initially, the owner of the daycare centre, ‘Blippi’, identified as Charu, claimed the marks might have been caused by an allergic reaction. However, a doctor later confirmed they were human bite marks.

The baby’s mother returned to the daycare to demand CCTV footage. She alleged that the management misbehaved with her and even threatened her. When the footage was eventually recovered, it revealed a shocking sequence of events: the attendant, identified as Sonali, was seen slapping the infant, throwing her to the ground, hitting her with a plastic bat, and biting her.

The infant’s parents lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case against Charu and Sonali under BNS Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace). Sonali was reportedly taken into custody.

According to reports, Sonali had joined the daycare just 10 days earlier and is believed to be a minor — raising further outrage over how she was hired for such a sensitive role.

The infant’s father, Sandeep, told the media that his daughter had been attending the daycare since May 21 for two hours each day. On August 4, however, the family returned home to find their child physically assaulted. They had been paying ₹2,500 for the service, under the impression that three teachers would be handling the child.

Another family in the same residential complex has also alleged that their child faced similar distress at the daycare and said they will soon file a police complaint.

Police have launched an investigation into whether Charu was operating the daycare with the required licences.