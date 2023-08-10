No-trust Vote Defeated by Voice Vote, Modi Says People Repose Trust in Our Govt

New Delhi: The no-trust vote brought against the Narendra Modi government was defeated in the Lok Sabha today. The debate on the Opposition parties-led INDIA bloc’s no-confidence motion was initiated on Tuesday by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

“The first, people of Manipur should get justice and second, PM Modi should speak on Manipur issue,” Gogoi explained the objectives behind the no-trust vote.

The members of Opposition parties staged a walkout during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fiery speech. After Modi’s speech, the Lok Sabha speaker called for a voice vote and the motion was defeated.

The Prime Minister touched upon several issues including the Manipur situation during his two-hours-long speech.

Speaking on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that many members have expressed their thoughts and “I have also heard the speeches of few of the members”.

Modi said what happened in Manipur is saddening, I hope we will all put in efforts to restore peace, to work towards this country's development.

“The central and state governments are working day and night to punish the accused and bring back peace to the state. I want to reassure the people of Manipur that the entire country stands with them,” the Prime Minister said.

मणिपुर में जो अपराध हुआ, वो अक्षम्य है। दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दिलवाने के लिए केंद्र और राज्य सरकार मिलकर भरपूर प्रयास कर रही है। मणिपुर की जनता को विश्वास दिलाता हूं कि देश आपके साथ है। फिर से शांति की स्थापना होगी और मणिपुर फिर तेज गति से विकास के रास्ते पर आगे बढ़ेगा।… pic.twitter.com/orvFHy1RM7 — BJP (@BJP4India) August 10, 2023

He said the people of the country have shown their trust in the NDA government a number of times and he was here “to express his gratitude to the people of India”.

Launching a tirade against the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that God is kind and if he decides, then through any medium he fulfils the desires of people.

Also Read: Manipur tribal body, Mizoram MP slam Amit Shah over his 'infiltrators' comments in LS

