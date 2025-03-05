No Public Holiday on Biju Patnaik Jayanti? Odisha Govt Announces Grand Celebrations

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has made a significant decision regarding the observance of March 5. The state has declared it a working day while announcing that Biju Patnaik Jayanti will be celebrated in a grand manner every year on this date.

In an official press release, the Chief Minister’s Office stated that the Panchayati Raj Diwas, previously observed on March 5, will now be celebrated on April 24. This change aligns Odisha’s observance with the national celebration of Panchayati Raj Diwas, which commemorates the enactment of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992. This act institutionalized the Panchayati Raj system in India, and on this day, awards such as the National Panchayat Awards, Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Awards, and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme Awards are presented to outstanding representatives from across the country.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved this shift to ensure uniformity with the national observance. Additionally, the government has decided to celebrate Lok Seva Dibas (Public Service Day) on April 24 as well.

While the birth anniversary of Odisha’s iconic leader Biju Patnaik will continue to be celebrated on March 5, it will not be observed as a public holiday. The state government has planned grand celebrations to honor the legacy of the revered leader, who played a crucial role in Odisha’s development.

This decision reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining consistency with national observances while ensuring that the contributions of Biju Patnaik are commemorated in a meaningful manner.