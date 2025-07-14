Nimisha Priya Death Sentence: India’s Limitations, Only Option To Save Kerala Nurse

The Supreme Court on Monday heard a petition regarding the imminent execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen.

The Centre informed the apex court that offering ‘blood money’ to the victim's family remains the “only viable option” to save her life. Attorney General R. Venkataramani submitted that the Central government’s ability to intervene is severely limited due to the absence of diplomatic ties between India and Yemen, calling it a “very complex issue.”

It may be recalled that a Yemeni court sentenced Nimisha Priya to death in 2018 for the murder of a Yemeni national. She has since been imprisoned at Sana’a Central Prison, currently under the control of Houthi rebels. Her execution is scheduled for July 16.

The Supreme Court was informed that a letter had been sent to the Yemeni prosecutor, requesting a suspension or deferment of the execution. The Centre reiterated that India has no permanent mission in Yemen, leaving little room for direct diplomatic intervention.

The top court directed the parties involved to report the latest developments during the next hearing, scheduled for July 18—two days after her tentative execution date.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Indian government is attempting to engage Iran to mediate in the case. Iran is a known ally of the Houthi rebel group, which controls large portions of northern and western Yemen. Despite India’s strong diplomatic relations with Iran, the Iranian authorities have reportedly expressed unfamiliarity with the case.

Ultimately, the only remaining hope to save Nimisha Priya appears to be the payment of blood money. Her mother, Prema Kumari, had traveled to Yemen in an effort to negotiate with the victim’s family. The family has reportedly offered $1 million (approximately ₹8.6 crore) in compensation.

Background

Nimisha Priya moved to Yemen in 2008 to work as a nurse. After working at several hospitals, she started her own clinic in partnership with a Yemeni national, as required by local laws for foreign nationals.

The man, identified as Talal Abdo Mehdi, harassed Priya, withheld her passport, and restricted her movement.

In a desperate attempt to retrieve her passport and escape the country, she injected him with sedatives to incapacitate him temporarily. However, Mehdi died as a result of the injection in 2017. Priya was arrested while trying to flee Yemen and has since been incarcerated at Sana’a Central Prison, where she reportedly continues to serve as a medical professional.