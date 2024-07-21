Newlywed Indian-origin man shot dead in US

Yet another Indian was shot dead in the US. This time a newly-wed young man was killed in front of his wife in an alleged road rage incident in the state of Indiana, reports said. The shocking incident occurred on July 16 and came to light nearly a week after.

According to reports, 29-year-old Gavin Dasaur, hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra had tied the knot with his Mexican girlfriend Viviana ZaMora on June 29. The newly wed couple were on their way home in their black Honda car. A pickup driver picked up an argument with Gavin for over taking his vehicle on the road. As the altercation escalated, the driver pulled out a gun and shot at Gavin

The injured Indian national was quickly shifted to the hospital but succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A video showing the suspected road rage incident has since gone viral on social media. The video shows Gavin getting out of his car at the intersection and having a heated discussion with the Chevy pickup vehicle driver. Following this incident, the police detained the pickup driver but released him after an initial probe suggesting he may have acted in “self-defense”.