New Year 2025: List of the key changes in India effective from January 1

As we usher in 2025, several important changes have been implemented across the country, affecting various sectors. Here’s a summary of the key updates:

LPG Cylinder Price Reduction

Starting January 1, 2025, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders has decreased in major cities. The new prices are as follows:

Delhi: ₹1,804 (₹14.5 reduction)

Mumbai: ₹1,756 (₹15 reduction)

Kolkata: ₹1,911 (₹16 reduction)

Chennai: ₹1,966 (₹14.5 reduction)

The price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders remains stable:

Delhi: ₹803

Kolkata: ₹829

Mumbai: ₹802.50

Chennai: ₹818.50

Car Price Hike

Several major automobile manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, and BMW, have increased car prices by up to 3% in the new year.

Mandatory e-KYC for Ration Cards

As part of an effort to streamline the ration card system, the government has made e-KYC registration mandatory for all ration cardholders. Those who did not complete the e-KYC process by December 31, 2024, will see their ration cards canceled.

Changes in Pension Withdrawal Process

Pensioners can now withdraw their pensions from any bank without requiring additional verification. This new facility, approved by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), simplifies the process for retirees.

PF Account Withdrawals via ATM

EPFO has introduced a new feature allowing Provident Fund (PF) account holders to withdraw their funds directly through ATM cards, making the process more accessible and convenient.

Increase in UPI Limit for Feature Phone Users

The UPI 123Pay service has seen an increase in the payment limit for feature phone users. From January 1, the transaction limit has been raised to ₹10,000, up from the previous limit of ₹5,000.

US Visa Rule Changes

In a significant update, non-immigrant visa applicants can now reschedule their appointments once for free, starting from January 1.

Stay updated as these changes impact various aspects of daily life and government processes.

Also read: New Year Wishes, Quotes and Greetings: Happy New Year 2025