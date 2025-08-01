New UPI Rules from August 1: Limit on Balance Checks, Autopay Timings, and More

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced new UPI rules effective August 1, 2025, which will enhance transactions by making them more efficient, transparent, and secure for users. The update will affect your day-to-day payment process if you are a PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, or other UPI application user. The updated rules aim to ease the burden on the UPI system, avoid outages, and streamline transactions.

Key Changes:

Daily Limit of Balance Check: You will now only be allowed to check your bank balance 50 times a day in each UPI app. You will need to be more careful about how frequently you check your balance. Your available balance will be shown after every transaction though, so you'll always be aware of how much money you have to spend.

Autopay Time: Regularly scheduled bill payments shall be made in off-peak hours, i.e., before 10 am or after 9:30 pm. This adjustment shall ease the burden on the UPI system at peak hours.

Transaction Status Checks: You can check the status of a pending transaction only three times, with a 90-second gap between attempts. This means you'll need to wait a minute and a half before checking the status of a transaction again.

Recipient's Name Visibility: The recipient's registered name will be made visible together with the transaction ID on the UPI app in order to prevent fraudulent transactions. This extra security step will ensure that you are sending money to the correct individual.

Effect on UPI Users:

These updates are aimed at enhancing the overall user experience as well as making UPI transactions more efficient. Although there are no updates in UPI transaction limits, users should keep these new rules in mind in order to prevent any inconvenience. By knowing the new rules and adapting accordingly, you can go on using UPI apps without any issues.

UPI Transaction Limits:

Daily Transaction Limit: A maximum of 20 UPI transactions per day can be made, with a maximum of ₹1 lakh per day. The limit is applicable for all UPI transactions, including fund transfers and payments.

New User Limit: For new users, the UPI transfer limit is ₹5,000 per transaction and a total of ₹5,000 for the first period within the first 24 hours. This is done in order to avoid fraudulent transactions and allow new users to use the UPI system in a safe manner.

Monitor your balance, check, and transaction status inquiry to prevent going over the daily limit. You can do this by checking your transaction history periodically or setting reminders for your UPI account.

Schedule your autopayments in light of the new timing guidelines. Ensure you book your bill payments before 10 am or after 9:30 pm to ensure no problems

Double-check the recipient's name when making a payment to prevent mistakes. This is particularly essential when paying someone for the first time.

Make use of the UPI app's in-built features, including payment scheduling or reminders on transactions, to simplify personal finance management.

What to Expect Next:

The new UPI guidelines are aimed at enhancing the overall efficiency and safety of the UPI platform. By adhering to these guidelines and reframing your behavior, you can still use UPI apps without any apprehension. In case you have doubts or concerns regarding the new guidelines, you may reach out to the customer support department of your UPI app for guidance.

Also read: 3 Days Holidays in AP and Telangana: August 8 to August 10, 2025