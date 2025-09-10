Navratri 2025 Colours Guide: Day-by-Day Significance and Outfits

Navratri, India's most lively and beloved festival, is a dance, devotion, and dazzling dress celebration. All nine days of the festival are each linked to a certain colour, imbued with spiritual and cultural meaning. Wearing the prescribed colour daily is said to bring blessings, good fortune, and positivity from the Goddess.

Here's your definitive guide to the Navratri 2025 colors, their significance, and suggestions on how to integrate them into your festivities.

Day 1 – White (September 22, Monday)

The festival starts with white, representing purity, peace, and spiritual growth. Dearing white creates a peaceful tone for the forthcoming days. Don white sarees, kurtas, or lehengas to adopt serenity and pray for divine favors.

Day 2 – Red (September 23, Tuesday)

Red is the color of passion, vitality, and bravery. Red is also the customary color of the chunri to be presented to the Goddess. On this day, red dresses—from sarees to dresses—depict energy and confidence, ideal for celebratory prayers and festivities.

Day 3 – Royal Blue (September 24, Wednesday)

Royal blue represents peace and sophistication. Its deep, rich color infuses elegance into your celebratory attire. Combine a royal blue ensemble with silver accessories for a royal appearance on Garba nights.

Day 4 – Yellow (September 25, Thursday)

Yellow represents happiness, optimism, and positivity. Wearing yellow clothing infuses the surroundings with brightness and lifts the mood. Wear a yellow kurta set or saree featuring golden work to spread cheerfulness and happiness.

Day 5 – Green (September 26, Friday)

Green symbolizes new beginnings, nature, and fertility. Posing in green is a sign of harmony and growth. Lehengas to anarkalis, green outfits add freshness and energy to your festive look.

Day 6 – Grey (September 27, Saturday)

Grey represents balance, serenity, and sophistication. This low-key colour lends itself to innovative styling with bold accessories or dramatic makeup. Wear grey outfits with oxidised jewellery for a sophisticated yet earthy look.

Day 7 – Orange (September 28, Sunday)

Orange symbolizes warmth, excitement, and vibrancy. Donning orange maintains the celebratory mood energetic and stirring. Draping orange sarees or dresses in flowing colors with shiny embellishments is perfect for standing out in bold style at Garba or Dandiya nights.

Day 8 – Peacock Green (September 29, Monday)

Peacock green, that exquisite mixture of blue and green, embodies distinctiveness, kindness, and newness. This colour makes you a crowd-puller on party nights. Choose a peacock green lehenga adorned with mirror or sequin work to become the show-stopper.

Day 9 – Pink (September 30, Tuesday)

The celebration ends with pink, which is the color of love, harmony, and elegance. Pinking adds to approachability and graciousness. Opt for pink sarees, gowns, or lehengas sequined or embroidered to bring Navratri to a blissful finish.

The Meaning Behind Navratri Colours

Every Navratri hue holds a greater religious meaning but also sparks festive fashion. Throughout India, from Gujarat to Maharashtra, women religiously embrace this practice, merging spirituality with fashion. Making space for the colour of the day in your wardrobe—whether at the workplace, in home life, or even at Garba and Dandiya celebrations- is a gorgeous way of respecting this cultural practice.

Navratri 2025 starts with white and ends in pink, guiding the devotees along a range of purity, energy, happiness, and love. Wearing these hues not only makes your festive fashion better but also aligns you with the spiritual meaning of the festival.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh May Reschedule Dasara Holidays: Expected from September 22