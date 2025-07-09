Nagpur Heavy Rains: Flooding, Emergency Calls, and School Holidays

Nagpur is grappling with severe flooding as torrential rains continue to batter the city for the third consecutive day. Over 40 neighborhoods, including prominent areas like Narendra Nagar, Trimurti Nagar, and Cotton Market, are submerged, disrupting the lives of thousands of residents. The relentless downpour has turned streets into rivers, with waterlogging reported in many parts of the city.

Emergency Response Overwhelmed

Nagpur Municipal Corporation's Fire and Emergency Services are finding it difficult to match the challenge, as they received more than 50 emergency calls within hours. Fire tankers have been sent from nearly all fire stations to reach waterlogged localities, with the officials working round the clock to attend to distress calls. The situation has reached a critical point that district collector Vipin Itankar has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges to avoid putting students and staff at risk.

Pervasive Waterlogging

Residential and commercial colonies in south and west Nagpur are the worst hit, with instances of houses, roads, and markets flooded with several feet of water. The fire department is operating round-the-clock to meet emergencies, with chief fire officer Tushar Barahate and top officials keeping watch from the Command and Control Centre. "Practically all our vehicles are deployed in the field now," said Barahate, indicating the intensity of the situation.

Continuous Operation

Reinforcement of equipment and teams is continuous, with officials going to great lengths to counter the situation. Authorities are still vigilant despite the situation, particularly in the face of more rain that is predicted in the next few days. The downstream area of Ambazari Dam, which is typically susceptible to overflow-induced risks, has been relatively stable, offering relief to the authorities.

Authorities on High Alert

The district administration and the city corporation are jointly trying to control the situation. "We've already treated about 40-50 people, and calls just keep coming," revealed a fire officer, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. With the city infrastructure at its capacity, authorities are asking people to be cautious and avoid movement unless urgent.

Key Highlights

40+ areas inundated: Narendra Nagar, Trimurti Nagar, Cotton Market, and others are highly affected.

50+ distress calls: The fire department is flooded with distress calls, with numerous more to come.

Schools and colleges shut: District collector Vipin Itankar has announced a holiday in view of the heavy flooding.

Authorities on high alert: Officials are working around the clock to meet the crisis, with yet more rain predicted in the next few days.

The scenario in Nagpur is dynamic, and the authorities are making efforts to reinstate regularity and ensure the citizens' safety. During this trying time in the city, citizens are urged to remain updated and heed the instructions from the local authorities.

