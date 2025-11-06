Mumbai Tops Asia’s Happiest Cities Ranking 2025: Full List Revealed

Mumbai, India’s bustling financial capital, has been named the happiest city in Asia for 2025. The ranking comes from a recent Time Out survey that evaluated cities based on culture, food, nightlife, and overall quality of life. Following Mumbai, Beijing and Shanghai claimed the second and third spots, respectively.

Thailand’s Chiang Mai and Vietnam’s Hanoi completed the top five happiest cities in Asia. Over 90% of residents in the two Chinese cities reported feeling happy in their surroundings. With modern infrastructure, rich cultural heritage, and a youth-friendly atmosphere, these cities have earned acclaim across the continent.

Top 10 Happiest Cities in Asia (2025 | Time Out Survey):

Mumbai, India Beijing, China Shanghai, China Chiang Mai, Thailand Hanoi, Vietnam Jakarta, Indonesia Hong Kong Bangkok, Thailand Singapore Seoul, South Korea

The survey included responses from over 18,000 residents across major cities. In Mumbai, 94% of participants said the city brings them joy, while 89% said they feel happier in Mumbai compared to other places. Additionally, 87% observed an increase in the city’s overall happiness in recent years.

Global Cities That Missed Out:

Interestingly, some of Asia’s most famous global cities ranked lower in happiness. Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo, despite their international appeal, did not make the top rankings. Only 70% of Tokyo residents reported feeling happy, highlighting a contrast between popularity and overall life satisfaction.