MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court Thursday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to verify the claim made by Bhima Koregaon violence accused Dr. P Varavara Rao that State of Telangana would provide free cataract treatment to him.

Single-judge Justice Amit Borkar opined that this was the crux of Rao’s plea, and if the claim made by Rao was factually incorrect, then the complexion of the matter would change.

Rao made the claim in his application seeking permission to go to Hyderabad from Mumbai for three months to undergo cataract surgery. Advocates Satyanarayanan and Neeraj Yadav appearing for Rao informed the Court that the provisions of the Telangana government are annexed in the petition.

In February 2021, the HC granted the Telugu poet medical bail for six months. Though it was extended from time to time, the high court in April 2022 rejected his prayer for permanent bail and asked him to surrender within three months.

“The petition has the rules annexed. It states that a pensioner in the State was entitled to free treatment for upto an amount of ₹2 lakhs,” the counsel said. The Court, however, insisted that NIA verify this fact and inform the court on the next date which is on June 5.

