Mumbai Airport Scare: Akasa Air Flight Hit by Cargo Truck in Tense Scenes

On Monday, a third-party ground handler's cargo truck unintentionally struck an Akasa Air plane that was parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Akasa Air representatives are currently investigating the event and inspecting the aircraft. A picture taken at the scene shows one of the Akasa Air plane's wings partly punctured through the truck; however, the entire amount of the damage is still unknown.

