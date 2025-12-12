MGNREGA Gets a New Name: Centre Renames Scheme as Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana

The Central government has cleared a major update to India’s flagship rural employment programme. On December 12, the Union Cabinet approved renaming the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana, marking a significant shift in the identity of the long-running scheme.

Along with the name change, the government also enhanced key provisions of the programme. Rural households will now be eligible for 125 days of guaranteed work, an increase from the earlier mandate of 100 days. In addition, the minimum daily wage has been revised to Rs 240, offering improved income support for workers dependent on the scheme.

The employment guarantee programme was first introduced in 2005 as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA). It was later renamed MGNREGA to honour Mahatma Gandhi. With the latest decision, the government aims to reinforce the scheme’s focus on rural livelihoods while aligning it with broader developmental priorities.

Officials noted that the revisions are expected to strengthen rural economies, boost labour participation, and provide greater financial stability to low-income households across the country.