May 7 Holiday in Thanjavur for Brahadeeswarar Temple Car Festival; May 24 Working Day

Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu will observe a local holiday on May 7, 2025, in celebration of the grand Chithirai Car Festival at the historic Brahadeeswarar Temple, one of the most revered and iconic temples in South India. The announcement was made by District Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam, through an official press release issued on Saturday.

In view of the religious significance and large public participation expected during the festival, all government offices, schools, and colleges in the district will remain closed for the day. The decision has been taken to facilitate smooth conduct of the celebrations and to ensure the convenience of the devotees and the general public.

However, essential financial services will continue with limited operations. The district treasury and sub-treasuries will remain partially functional, operating with minimal staff to meet urgent and time-sensitive requirements.

The Chithirai Car Festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm every year, draws thousands of devotees and tourists to Thanjavur. The procession of the temple car, carrying the deity through the streets, is a major highlight of the event and holds deep spiritual and cultural significance for the people of the region.

As a compensatory measure for the declared holiday, May 24, 2025, has been designated as a working day for all government offices and educational institutions in the district.

Authorities have requested the public to cooperate and participate peacefully in the festivities.