Mauni Amavasya Holiday 2025: High Court Closed from Jan 28 to Jan 30

The Allahabad High Court has declared a holiday from January 28 to January 30, 2025, due to the traffic restrictions and security measures for the 'Mauni Amavasya' festival. This decision is made to manage the increased flow of visitors and minimize disruptions to the court’s operations during the event.

In a notice issued by the Registrar General, it was also mentioned that in lieu of these holidays, the court will function on May 17 and August 23, both Saturdays.