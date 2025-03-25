March 25, International Day of the Unborn Child 2025: Theme, History, Slogans and Significance

March 25th is an important date in the international calendar - the International Day of the Unborn Child. It is a day of celebration of the dignity and worth of unborn children and the promotion of a culture that honors all human life from conception.

History and Significance

The celebration of this day was initiated in 1993 when El Salvador announced a 'Day of the Right to Be Born.' Since then, a number of countries have officially declared the day, among them being Argentina, Chile, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Peru, Paraguay, Philippines, Honduras, Ecuador, and Puerto Rico.

International Day of the Unborn Child is a strong reminder of the inherent dignity of every human being from the very moment of conception. It brings attention to the rights of unborn children and campaigns against activities such as abortion. The day also invites societies to create an atmosphere where life is respected and guarded in all stages.

2025 Theme: "United for Life: Protecting the Unborn and Their Families"

This year's theme underscores the need for unity and solidarity in defending the unborn and their families. It calls for a concerted effort to build a society that respects and values the dignity of every human life, from conception until natural death.

Previous Themes

Past themes have centred on topics such as:

"The dignity and value of every child yet-to-be-born" (2023)

"Life: The Greatest Gift" (2022)

"Unborn Children: The Future of Humanity" (2021)

"Life is a Gift: Let's Treasure It" (2020)

Slogans

"Life Begins at Conception, Let's Protect It"

"Every Life is Precious, Let's Celebrate It"

"Respect Life, Respect Choice, Respect the Unborn"

"Life is a Gift, Let's Treasure It"

"Every Child Deserves a Chance to Live, Let's Give Them That Chance"

"United for Life: Protecting the Unborn and Their Families"

"Protecting Life, Promoting Love"

"Life is Sacred, Let's Honor It"

"Unborn Children: The Future of Humanity"

"Choose Life, Choose Love"

Ways to Observe the International Day of the Unborn Child

Take part in a pro-life march or event at the local level

Post info on social media about the dignity of life

Give support to organizations that make efforts to ensure the rights of the unborn are safeguarded

Pray to safeguard unborn babies and their parents

Learn for yourself and inform others about human life's holiness

By marking the International Day of the Unborn Child, we can collectively build a world where all human life is valued, respected, and safeguarded.

