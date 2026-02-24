March 2026 Hindu Festival Calendar: Holi, Navratri, Rama Navami Dates

March 2026 is set to be a spiritually vibrant month, featuring several important Hindu festivals that are celebrated across India with devotion and joy. From the colourful celebrations of Holi to the sacred observances of Chaitra Navratri and Rama Navami, the month brings together festivity, faith and cultural traditions. If you are preparing for rituals, fasting or family gatherings, here is a detailed look at the key festivals in March 2026 and their significance.

Major Hindu Festivals in March 2026

Holi – 4 March 2026 (Holika Dahan on 3 March Evening)

Holi, widely known as the festival of colours, will be celebrated on Wednesday, 4 March 2026. The festivities begin the previous evening with Holika Dahan, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. On the main day, people gather to apply colours, share sweets, sing, dance and welcome the arrival of spring.

Rang Panchami – 8 March 2026

Observed five days after Holi, Rang Panchami falls on Sunday, 8 March 2026. In many regions, it serves as an extension of the Holi spirit, with communities coming together again for colour play and celebrations.

Sheetla Saptami / Basoda – Around 11 March 2026

Sheetla Saptami, also called Basoda, is usually observed around 11 March. On this day, devotees offer food prepared the previous day to Goddess Sheetla and seek blessings for good health and protection from illnesses.

Gudi Padwa / Ugadi – 19 March 2026

On 19 March 2026, Marathi and South Indian communities will celebrate Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year. This day also signals the start of Chaitra Navratri. Homes are decorated, special dishes are prepared, and prayers are offered for prosperity and fresh beginnings.

Gangaur and Gauri Puja – Around 21 March 2026

Gangaur, primarily celebrated in Rajasthan and certain northern regions, is expected around 21 March. Women worship Goddess Gauri, praying for marital happiness and family well-being. The festival is marked by traditional attire, songs and community rituals.

Rama Navami – 26 or 27 March 2026

Rama Navami, commemorating the birth of Lord Rama, will be observed on Thursday, 26 March (as per Smarta tradition) and Friday, 27 March (as followed by ISKCON). Devotees observe fasts, chant bhajans, and recite passages from the Ramayana to honour the occasion.

Ekadashi and Other Fasting Days

March 2026 also includes important fasting days such as Papamochani Ekadashi, typically around mid-month, and Kamada Ekadashi toward the end of March. These observances are dedicated to Lord Vishnu and are followed with prayers and fasting by many devotees.

How These Festivals Are Celebrated

The month blends celebration with spirituality. Holi and Rang Panchami are filled with colour, laughter and social gatherings. In contrast, Navratri and Rama Navami focus more on prayer, discipline and devotion. New Year festivals like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi are marked by symbolic rituals, festive meals and resolutions for the year ahead.

Puja Suggestions for March Festivals

Holi: Participate in Holika Dahan the night before, offer prayers for protection, and use eco-friendly colours during celebrations.

Navratri / Gudi Padwa: Clean and decorate the prayer space, install a Kalash, and offer fruits, flowers and traditional dishes.

Rama Navami: Observe fasting if possible, read or listen to the Ramayana, and conclude the fast after completing the puja rituals.

With a mix of joy, devotion and cultural richness, March 2026 promises to be a meaningful month for families and communities celebrating these cherished Hindu festivals.

Also read: March Holidays 2026: Full List of 10 Government and School Holidays