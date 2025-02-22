March 2025 Holidays List Across India: Schools, Colleges, Offices Holidays!

March 2025 brings several public holidays across India, marking important cultural and religious celebrations. These holidays vary by state and are observed nationwide or regionally, depending on local traditions. Here’s a list of key public holidays in March 2025:

March 13: Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi, is celebrated with bonfires symbolizing the victory of good over evil. It marks the beginning of Holi festivities.

March 14: Holi

Holi, the festival of colors, is widely celebrated across India with vibrant gatherings, traditional sweets, and joyous festivities.

March 28: Jamat Ul-Vida

Jamat Ul-Vida, observed on the last Friday of Ramadan, is marked by special prayers, Quran recitations, and acts of charity in various parts of India.

March 30: Gudi Padwa & Ugadi

Gudi Padwa marks the New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus and is celebrated with rituals, decorations, and festive meals.

Ugadi, the New Year for people in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, is observed with traditional customs and special dishes.

March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated with prayers, feasts, and community gatherings across India.

As public holidays may differ by region, individuals are advised to check their state’s official holiday calendar for confirmations.