March 2 Local Holiday Announced for Masi Magam Festival in Kumbakonam District

The district administration has announced a local holiday on March 2 to mark the auspicious occasion of the Masi Magam festival, which will be observed with special rituals and celebrations at Hindu temples, particularly at the renowned Mahamagam tank in Kumbakonam.

Officials confirmed that all government offices in the district will remain closed on that day, except for departments providing essential services. Educational institutions, including government and private schools as well as colleges, will also remain shut in observance of the festival.

To compensate for the holiday, authorities have decided that government offices and educational institutions will remain open on Saturday, March 14, which will be treated as a regular working day instead of a holiday.

Masi Magam is considered a significant religious event, attracting a large number of devotees who gather to take part in sacred rituals and holy dips at temple tanks and water bodies. The declaration of a local holiday will allow devotees and residents to participate in the festival without affecting administrative schedules.

Residents have been advised to plan their official and academic activities accordingly, keeping in mind the revised working day later in the month.

Also read: School Holidays: Will Schools Be Closed on March 3 or March 4 for Holi?