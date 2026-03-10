March 11 Bank Holiday or Not? RBI Holiday List Clarifies

Many people are wondering whether banks will remain closed on March 11 or if it is a regular working day. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, there is no nationwide bank holiday on March 11. This means most bank branches across India will operate normally on this day.

Bank holidays in India usually occur due to national holidays, regional festivals, or weekly offs such as Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Since March 11 does not fall on a festival, special occasion, or weekend, banks will remain open and regular banking services will continue as usual.

Customers can visit bank branches for activities like deposits, withdrawals, loan enquiries, and other services without any interruption. Online banking, ATMs, and digital payment services will also function normally.

However, people should keep in mind that bank holidays may vary depending on the state and local festivals. Throughout March, banks may remain closed on certain dates for festivals such as Holi, Ugadi, Eid-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami, and Mahavir Jayanti in different regions.

For now, March 11 is a regular working day for banks in most parts of India, so customers can carry out their banking transactions without worrying about a holiday.

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