March 10, 11, 12 Heavy snow alert in Jammu and Kashmir; holidays likely

Following a three-month-long winter vacation, Jammu and Kashmir schools finally opened on March 7. Yet, with the meteorological centre forecasting heavy snow and rains in Kashmir between March 10 and 14, it is likely that schools will once again be shut.

As per the Srinagar meteorological centre, western disturbances will hit the state from Monday, as light to moderate rain and snow will fall on most places in J&K. "On March 10-11, light to moderate rain and snow (predominantly in upper reaches) may occur at most places in J&K," director MeT Mukhtar Ahmad said.

There is likely to be another bout of light rain from March 12. "Between March 12-14, there will be periods of scattered spells of light and moderate rain and snow at many places," said Ahmad.

There has been a transport advisory from the meteorological centre asking travellers to look out for the conditions of the roads. Farmers too have been requested to carry on agriculture activities until March 9 and steer clear of sloppy and avalanche zones.

At the same time, the night temperatures in the majority of the weather observation stations in the valley were subnormal. The mercury fell to -4.6° Celsius in Gulmarg, the lowest temperature in the Valley. In the southern tourist destination at Pahalgam, the mercury fell to –3.2° Celsius.

The weather department informed that below-average minimum temperatures were observed in the Valley and most parts of Jammu division during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

If the situation persists with rains and snow, there is every possibility of schools being shut again. The decision to shut down schools or not will be taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, based on the weather situation.

Also read: March 10 Holiday or not?